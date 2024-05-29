Motive behind MP Azim murder yet to be known: DMP chief

The motive behind the killing of MP Anwarul Azim Anar is yet to be ascertained as the mastermind is still in abroad, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today.

"What is the motive behind the killing of MP Azim? Neither the Bangladesh police nor the Indian police have been able to unearth it so far," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at the DMP headquarters.

However, police will try to bring back mastermind of the murder to the country through diplomatic efforts, he added.

The motive will be known once the mastermind of the murder is arrested, said DMP commissioner.

The prime accused in the MP murder case Shaheen is now in the US and there is no extradition treaty between US and Bangladesh, he said adding "Police will try its level best to bring back him with utmost importance."

MP Azim went to Kolkata on May 11 for medical treatment, and he remained untraced since May 14.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on May 22 said the lawmaker was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

A case was filed on May 22 following the MP's death.