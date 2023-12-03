Mother, son hurt in fire at home

A woman and her son suffered burns in a fire at their home in Nitaiganj area of Narayanganj yesterday.

The family said gas leakage might have caused the fire around 6:30am in their flat at the city's Mollapara.

The injured -- Sima Begum, 50, and her son Roman Hossain, 25 -- were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Sima suffered 60 percent burns while her son 14 percent, said Toriqul Islam, a resident surgeon of the hospital.

"The fire started right after Sima tried to light a stove in the kitchen," her sister Saheda Begum said.