Mother, son die in Sylhet road accident

A mother and her son were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet yesterday.

The accident happened on Sylhet-Bholaganj highway in Khagail area around 4:00pm. Smriti Akther, 25, and her son Abdullah, 7, of Narsingdi died on the spot.

The injured -- Smriti's husband Delwar Hossain and the auto-rickshaw driver -- were admitted to a hospital.

OC Golam Dastagir of Comaniganj Police Station, said, "The family was on the way back to Sylhet city after travelling to Sada Pathor area in Companiganj."