Bangladesh
UNB, Kishoreganj
Mon May 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 12:13 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mother, son die as house collapses

UNB, Kishoreganj
Mon May 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 12:13 AM

A nine-month pregnant woman and her five-year-old son died as their house collapsed on them during a storm at Hazipara Ghonar Bari in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Rup Tara, 45, wife of Abdul Kaiyum, and her son Taijul.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station, said the house collapsed after a tree fell on it during the storm around 11:30pm.

Taijul died on the spot while Rup Tara at a hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

ঢাকায় শিলাবৃষ্টি

আগামী ২৪ ঘণ্টা থেমে থেমে কয়েক দফা বৃষ্টি হতে পারে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিলাররা চালের বস্তায় দাম লিখতে চান না যে কারণে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification