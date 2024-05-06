Mother, son die as house collapses

A nine-month pregnant woman and her five-year-old son died as their house collapsed on them during a storm at Hazipara Ghonar Bari in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Rup Tara, 45, wife of Abdul Kaiyum, and her son Taijul.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station, said the house collapsed after a tree fell on it during the storm around 11:30pm.

Taijul died on the spot while Rup Tara at a hospital.