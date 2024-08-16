Bangladesh
Mother, son die as covered-van hits bike

A mother and her son were killed and her husband was injured as a motorbike carrying them was hit by a covered-van in Cumilla yesterday.

The incident occurred on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sadar South upazila around 1:30pm, said police.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Akter Mitu, 20, of Chauddagram upazila, and her one-year-old son Alvi.

During the incident, the motorbike was crossing the highway near the upazila headquarters, said Iqbal Bahar, officer-in-charge of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

The injured Yeasin, who was driving the motorbike, was admitted to Cumilla Sadar South Upazila Health Complex.

The OC said the bodies were handed over to their family after the legal process.

