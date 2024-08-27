‘Mother let me go, if I die, I’ll become a martyr’

10th grader Siam was gunned down by cops on August 5

Alif Ahmed Siam, a 10th grader at Savar Dairy Farm High School, had aspirations of becoming a pilot and joining the aviation sector. But his dreams were cut short when he was gunned down by police in Savar on August 5.

Siam, who lived with his parents and younger sister in a rented house in Savar's Islamnagar area, left home that morning with three friends to join the Long March to Dhaka organised by the Anti-discriminatory Students' Movement.

Despite his mother's hesitation, Siam was determined to join the protest.

"Mother, let me go. If I die, you will be filled with pride knowing your son died a martyr," he said before leaving.

The procession, which started from Dairy Gate at Jahangirnagar University, was first stopped by police and Awami League activists at Savar Bazar bus stand.

As the crowd continued to march after hearing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, they were fired upon again near Savar Police Station around 2:30 pm.

Siam was shot in the head.

He was initially taken to Labzone Hospital in an unconscious state and later shifted to Enam Medical College Hospital.

After battling for his life for two days, Siam passed away on August 7.

Siam's father, Bulbul Kabir, who runs a clothing store near Jahangirnagar University, said, "Siam was a brilliant student and a sports champion at his school. He chose the science group with the dream of becoming a pilot. He worked hard, won numerous awards, and did not deserve this end."

Bulbul also mentioned that Supreme Court lawyer Gazi MH Tamim has filed a case on his behalf with the International Crimes Tribunal, accusing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and eight others of genocide and crimes against humanity committed between July 15 and August 5.

"I want all those involved in the killing of my son to be brought to justice," Siam's mother, Tanya Akhter, said through tears.

"My son had so many dreams, and they were taken away in an instant. I demand justice for his killing."