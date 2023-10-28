‘Mother, I am here’

Relatives crowd Dhaka court to catch a glimpse of arrested loved ones in prison vans

Family members of arrested BNP activists crowd the premises of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court to spot their loved ones arriving in police vans yesterday. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS, PALASH KHAN AND AMRAN HOSSAIN

An elderly couple rushed towards a prison van after it stopped in front of the lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka around 12:45pm yesterday.

"Ma, I am here," Ratan called out from the prison van.

Then Khalil Talukder and his wife Jamila, residents of the capital's Kamrangirchar, went to their lawyer after seeing his 22-year-old son in the van.

"My elder son [Ratan] was arrested at Kamrangirchar's Borogram last night. He pulls a rickshaw in the area. We depend on his lone income as I cannot work properly due to illness," Khalil told The Daily Star yesterday.

"He is not engaged in any politics. But a few days ago, he was seen near a BNP rally," he added.

According to court sources, at least 10 prison vans reached the CMM court, most of them carrying BNP men, till 1:15pm yesterday.

BNP is scheduled to hold a rally in the capital today.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies intensified their vigilance in and around the capital ahead of today’s BNP and Awami League rallies. They were also seen on guard in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan office as party members started gathering there. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS, PALASH KHAN AND AMRAN HOSSAIN

Over a hundred people like Khalil and Jamila were gathered there around 10:30am yesterday, on a weekend, to see their family members who got arrested throughout the capital on Thursday. In usual times, there is a sparse presence of people at the court premises on a Friday morning.

Jamila said, "Upon learning that Ratan had been arrested, we rushed to the police station around 9:00pm last night (Thursday), but we failed to meet our son until 2:00am."

Ratan's parents said police told them he was arrested after they found him in a picture of a BNP rally.

Other family members at the CMM court had similar tales of their loved ones being picked up because they were photographed at a BNP rally.

Mostafa Anwar, officer-in-charge of Kamrangirchar Police Station, said, "We arrested only those who have a case or arrest warrant against them."

Similar to the couple, many people were seen gathering at the court premises to see their kin who had been arrested on Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman was waiting on the stairs of the ground floor of the CMM Court with some food to give her husband, Al-Amin Rajib.

A local water trader, he was arrested at Bangshal's Nazira Bazar the previous night around 9:30pm.

His wife, unwilling to disclose her name, told The Daily Star, "My husband was a supporter of BNP before 2018. Since 2018, he has been out of politics."

Kowsir Howlader, 30, was arrested at Gausia Market under the New Market Police Station on the same day.

His two elder brothers, Rasel and Masud Howlader, came to the CMM Court from Patuakhali upazila yesterday at noon.

"Police in a prison van told us my brother was seen attending a BNP gathering a few months ago. So, he was arrested."