Mother fish release sample eggs in Halda

Fishers lay nets in the Halda river, the lone natural source of carp breeding in South Asia, to collect fish eggs. Inset, a man shows his haul. The photos were taken in Chattogram’s Hathazari area yesterday morning. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Brood fish in the Halda released sample eggs -- indicating full spawning -- at several points of the river yesterday.

The locations are natural spawning grounds for carp-like fish.

"These sample eggs are laid by brood fish in preparation for a full spawning. We hope the spawning starts soon," claimed Sribash Chandra Chanda, fisheries officer.

Ashu Barua, a seasonal egg collector, said, "We are getting eggs. The quantity of sample eggs is more than previous years."

Normally, brood fishes release eggs during the last week of April or the beginning of May. Egg collection has become a primary means of income for many people living along the banks of Halda.

Shafiqul Islam, a researcher, said he visited several points of the river and spotted collectors procuring eggs.

According to the district fisheries office, there are 150 wells in four hatcheries on the bank of the Halda where collectors will hatch these eggs.