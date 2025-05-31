Mother fish release eggs in Halda river

Carp species -- including rui, katla, mrigal, and kalbaush -- released eggs in the Halda River yesterday, a significant moment for Bangladesh's freshwater fish breeding efforts.

The spawning began around 2:00am at 8-10 points along the river, according to fisheries officials.

Hundreds of boats reportedly gathered between 2-5 buckets of eggs each.

Earlier, egg samples were observed at multiple sites yesterday afternoon and on Monday night, with several collectors reporting small quantities gathered, ranging from 50-100 grammes.

Muhammad Shafi, an egg collector from North Madarsha village in Hathazari, said he collected 13 buckets using eight boats, while Md Kamal from Garduara village reported gathering 35 buckets using 13 boats, which he has since preserved in hatcheries for fry production.

The Halda's annual breeding season spans from April to June. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, combined with high tides or ebb tides, create optimal conditions for mother fishes to spawn.

This year, recent rainfall led to favourable spawning conditions, prompting preparations at four government-run hatcheries in Hathazari and Raozan upazilas, as well as over a hundred traditional mud-lined wells used by locals to rear fry.

"Some boats even managed to collect 5-7 buckets. The eggs are now being incubated at local hatcheries," said Chattogram District Fisheries Officer Sribas Chandra Chanda.

Shafiqul Islam, a researcher, said higher-than-normal water levels posed some challenges in collecting eggs, but the yield appears promising.

"Halda fry are sought after due to their fast growth rate. This allows collectors to generate income from selling fingerlings," he said.

Shimul Das, an egg collector at Madarikul fisherfolk community hatchery, said, "The eggs will hatch into fry in four days. Then, trading will begin."

According to the Department of Fisheries, the annual egg collection in Halda has shown significant fluctuations in past years.

In 2020, the river yielded a record 25,500kg of fertilised eggs, followed by 8,500kg in 2021; 7,200kg in 2022; 14,664kg in 2023, and only 1,660kg in 2024.