Mother of examinee dies at DU

The mother of a student, who came to take the Agriculture Cluster Admission Test at Dhaka University, died on the campus today.

The deceased is Shamim Ara Begum.

The incident took place on the Muhsin Hall ground where the Mirpur resident was waiting for her daughter, Arwa Tabassum, to finish the exam.

While Arwa was taking the exam, Shamim suddenly fell sick and was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said she might have had a stroke on the field.

The body was handed over to the family following due procedure.