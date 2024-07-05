Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:26 AM

Mother, daughter die as microbus hits auto-rickshaw

Star Report
Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:26 AM

Three people were killed and five injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday.

In Natore, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a head-on collision between a microbus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Lalpur upazila.

The accident happened around 1:00pm on ​Lalpur-Bagha regional highway at Rahimpur Jamtla, said police.

Rubina Khatun, 33, from Udhanpara area in Lalpur; and her daughter Rokeya Khatun -- who were on the auto-rickshaw -- died on the spot, Lalpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nasim Ahmed quoted witnesses as saying.

The microbus was seized but the driver fled the scene.

In Dinajpur, a microbus driver was killed and two people were injured as his vehicle and a pickup collided head-on on Dinajpur-Phulbari regional road at Buritola village.

Jewel Mondal, 49, from Dakkhin Debipur village in Ghoraghat upazila, died at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, said Sadar Police Station OC Farid Hossain.

In another accident, at least three people were injured as two trucks collided head-on on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway at Panchbari village in Sadar upazila.

