Mother confesses to drowning twin daughters in Munshiganj

A woman in Munshiganj's Sreenagar upazila has confessed in court to drowning her twin daughters in a pond.

Shanta Begum, 22, gave the confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the court of Munshiganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Ashiqur Rahman around 5:00pm today, said Court Inspector Md Kamrul Islam Miah.

She was the wife of Sohag Sheikh of Bibandi village under Srinagar upazila.

After she voluntarily confessed to the double murder, the court sent her to jail, added the police official.

According to a press statement issued by Munshiganj district police, Shanta, daughter of Shah Alam from Majidpur Doyhata village, was married off to Sohag, a day labourer from Bibandi village, around two years ago.

Five months ago, Shanta gave birth to twin daughters.

However, her husband reportedly did not accept the birth of twin girls, and the couple frequently argued over the issue.

Although Shanta had been living at her father's house with the children, she returned to her husband's home two months ago.

Around 8:00pm on Monday, neighbours heard loud screaming from Sohag's house.

Rushing to the spot, they were told that the two infants, Lamia and Samiha, had been thrown into a nearby pond, according to the press statement.

Locals jumped into the water and rescued the babies, but doctors at Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex later declared them dead.

Following the incident, police took both parents into custody.

During primary interrogation, Shanta admitted to the crime.

Based on her statement, police filed a murder case against her last night.