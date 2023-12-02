Bangladesh
UNB, Noakhali
Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 01:17 AM

Bangladesh

Mother, child die as truck hits auto-rickshaw

UNB, Noakhali
Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:00 AM

A mother and her daughter were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila yesterday.

Two people including the auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred on Sonapur-Chairman Road at Daroga intersection adjacent to Atkapalia Bazar of Char Jubilee union.

The deceased were identified as Shilpi Akhter, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter Sharmin of Shukkur of Purba Charjabbar village in Charwapada union of the upazila.

Md Faruk, 30, and Md Abdullah, 30, from Charjabbar village in the upazila were undergoing treatment at Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex.

The accident occurred when a Sonpur-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an oncoming truck, said Aminul Islam, sub-inspector of Char Jabbar Police Station.

Police seized both of the vehicles from the spot, he added.

Legal action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint, said SI Aminul.

