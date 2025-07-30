Mother and daughter found dead in Cumilla

A mother and her daughter were found dead at their rented home in Cumilla's Burichang upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Zaheda Akhter, 35, and her daughter Mishu Akhter, 14, said law enforcers.

Originally from Joynagar village in Feni's Chhagalnaiya upazila, Zaheda, along with her husband Mir Hossain and daughter, had been living in a rented house in Rampur village, said police quoting family members. Citing family members and neighbours, Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station, said Hossain, a mason by profession, had borrowed money from various sources in Feni.

However, he was unable to repay the loans.

"Finding no other options, Hossain, went into hiding with his family members. He eventually rented a house in Cumilla's Burichang upazila," the police official added.

He said the bodies have been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy, added the OC.