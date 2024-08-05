Most of the injured bullet-hit

An injured person being taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday. The atmosphere at CMCH turned grim from 11:45am as a continuous stream of injured individuals arrived. A total of 172 people were admitted to the hospital as of 9:00pm. Photo: Collected

At least 172 people were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) yesterday after sustaining injuries during clashes between protesters and the police, along with ruling Awami League and Chhatra League activists across the port city and neighbouring upazilas.

Tuhin Shuvro Das, an emergency medical officer at CMCH, confirmed the matter, saying that most of the injured were hit by bullets.

He said as of 9:00pm yesterday, at least 110 people were admitted with bullet wounds while 62 were admitted with other injuries. Of them, three are in ICU.

The atmosphere at CMCH turned grim from 11:45am as a continuous stream of injured individuals arrived. A total of 90 people were admitted to the casualty ward alone by 6:00pm, with many patients being referred to other wards due to overcrowding.

Md Shahadat, 11, from West Madarbari, was admitted to the Paediatric Surgery ward around 4:50pm with injuries from rubber bullets. Shahadat said he was standing by the roadside in New Market area when he got hit by a rubber bullet.

A clash was ongoing in the area at that time.

Mohiuddin, a madrasa student from Patiya upazila, was admitted to the casualty ward with a bullet injury in his right hand. He was caught in a clash between protesters, police, and AL men.

Hospital sources reported that around 12 madrasa students were injured and admitted to CMCH, most of them with bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevailed across Chattogram district yesterday, with very sparse movement of public transport. No long-haul buses were seen on the roads, and hardly anyone ventured outside unless it was an emergency.

Numerous clashes occurred throughout the day between protesters and police, AL, and BCL men in areas including New Market, Jubilee Road, and Kazir Dewri.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing ruling party men firing at protesters. There were also numerous chases and counter-chases between them.

At one point, protesters were besieged by AL and BCL men from three sides at Wasa intersection.

Meanwhile, army personnel were seen posted and checking vehicles at various points in the port city, including GEC, Wasa, Lalkhan Bazar intersections, and Chatteshwari Road.