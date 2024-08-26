Most rivers in Sylhet flowing below danger level

Water levels in most rivers of the Sylhet region have gone down, with many flowing below danger level as of this morning.

However, the Kushiyara river is flowing 4cm above the danger level at Amalshid.

The latest bulletin from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said the Kushiyara's water levels at four other points are at warning levels, or within 50cm below the danger mark.

Other rivers in the region, including the Surma, Manu, Sarigowain, Dhalai, Khowai, and Old Surma, were below danger levels, the bulletin added.

However, water levels at some points remain close to the warning level. Nationwide, most of the main rivers were below danger levels this morning.

In the Brahmaputra basin, both the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers were below danger levels at all 14 monitored points at 9:00am today, said FFWC.

The Ganges basin saw a rise in water levels at all four points, but the river continued to flow below the danger level.

The Padma river saw a decrease in water levels at all four points and remained below the danger mark.

The Meghna was 19cm above the danger level at Meghna Bridge point but was below danger levels at Narsingdi, Bhairab Bazar, Baidyar Bazar, and Chandpur points, FFWC added.

In the northern region, despite an increase in water levels at the Teesta and Karatoa rivers, all rivers in the Brahmaputra basin, including the Dudhkumar and Dharla, were flowing below the danger level.

In the southeastern hill basin, the Karnaphuli, Sangu, and Matamuhuri rivers saw increases up to 54cm but remained below danger level.

The Feni and Halda rivers also stayed below danger level after recent flash floods.

Of the 116 river points monitored by FFWC, water levels increased at 24 points, decreased at 89 points, and remained unchanged at three points over the past 24 hours.