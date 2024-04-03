Most people don’t deem corruption as corruption

Says ACC chief

Most people do not consider corruption as corruption, which is the biggest problem, said Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Mainuddin Abdullah yesterday.

"We are trying to stamp out corruption. You [journalists] are also working against it [corruption]. But the biggest problem is that most people don't consider corruption to be corruption," he said.

The ACC chairman made the comment while speaking as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of magazine "Supoth" by Reporters Against Corruption (RAC) at the ACC headquarters.

He said those involved in graft should be identified, and the media has a greater responsibility in this regard.

The ACC chief said, "In the past, corrupt people used to walk on one side of the road after leaving houses in the darkness of night so that people can't see them. Now the corrupt walk openly in the middle of the streets."

"In most cases, the corrupt don't consider themselves corrupt even after committing graft. We all must work from our respective positions to identify them in society. In this case, the responsibility of journalists is crucial."

ACC Commissioner (investigation) Asia Khatoon said, "Besides, filing of charge sheets, efforts must be made to advance prevention work. Journalists must be provided with fully-fledged information and evidence for preparing reports."

ACC Secretary Khursheda Yasmin, RAC President Jameson Mahbub, and senior ACC officials were present at the event.