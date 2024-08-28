Most KCC dev projects halted

Contractors go into hiding after AL govt’s ouster

Suspension of projects worsened waterlogging and left roads incomplete

Threatened, contractors demanding security before resuming work

Tk 468cr worth of projects remain incomplete

After the fall of the Awami League-government on August 5 following a mass uprising, Khulna City Corporation's mayor, most of the ward councillors, and pro-AL contractors went into hiding.

As such, most of the ongoing projects of KCC have been halted since then, dealing a terrible blow to the city's development works.

KCC has been working on a Tk 823 crore project to develop the city's drainage system, and a Tk 607 crore project for renovation of the city's roads.

According to sources, most of the works of these projects were being implemented by pro-AL contractors. Also, it has been alleged that some of the works were being done by the mayor himself and some councillors anonymously using the licence and work orders to other contractors. With them now on the run, these projects have been lying suspended, with no information on when the works will resume.

City residents expressed concerns that solution to Khulna's existing problems, including waterlogging, poor drainage, and dilapidated roads, will now either take much longer to be solved, or will be left incomplete midway.

At least 23 of the KCC's 31 ward councillors were directly involved in some of these project works contractually. As of the last report, most of them remained in hiding.

Abdur Razzak, a resident of ward-25, said the renovation work of at least four major drains have been suspended for two weeks, exacerbating waterlogging in the area.

AKM Kibria Hossain, a resident of ward 28, said local residents are now being compelled to cross the 2-km concrete road from Jorakal Bazar to Rupsha on foot as it has been left half done.

According to KCC, around 50-70 percent works of the drainage and road development projects have so far been completed. However, unless the works resume soon, the projects may get delayed.

Other halted projects include renovation of the road in front of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, construction of a waste treatment plant in Shalua area, and construction of Chitrali Market.

The remaining works for all these projects are worth around Tk 468 crore.

A ward councillor, who is also contactor of at least 12 development works, said wishing anonymity that he has been threatened by locals, who also vandalised his residence and office.

"Amid the lack of security, how am I going to oversee the works and complete those? I want to surrender and hand over the remaining work to KCC authorities to prevent further losses," he said.

Echoing him, Ziaul Ahsan Titu, proprietor of Ziaul Traders and also councillor of ward-28, said, "My safety is my first priority now. My materials and equipment have been looted from the work site already. However, if I get security from the authorities, I will complete the remaining work in time."

Visiting at least seven wards including 21, 25, 28, and 9, this correspondent observed that sand, stones and other materials were left scattered on road near the construction sites. Only a few workers were seen on some sites.

Kudrat-e-Khuda, president of Sanak Khulna unit, called upon the KCC authorities to restore public confidence by addressing the issue and finding a way to resume the works of these crucial projects immediately, alongside ensuring transparency and accountability, and steps to prevent future disruptions.

Contacted, Moshiuzzaman Khan, chief engineer of KCC, said work has already resumed on 11 project sites while steps are on to resume the rest.