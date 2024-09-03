Most editors urged improvement of law and order in meeting with Yunus: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council said that during today's meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, most of the editors stressed on improving the law and order situation and presenting the interim government's agenda or reform roadmap to the nation at the earliest.

The Editor's Council issued a statement in this regard tonight, signed by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

The council said the chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam had briefed the press about the discussion after the meeting at State Guest House Jamuna.

According to the statement, Shafiqul said, "While all had mentioned a timeframe of minimum two or less than two years as the tenure of this government, most of the editors did not want to specify a reasonable tenure for the incumbent government. They said the government's chosen agenda or work would determine how long it would stay in office."

The Editors' Council statement said the matter drew its attention. It said most of the editors at the meeting were members of the council. Some of the editors present there gave their personal opinions when asked about their thoughts by the chief adviser.

"Most of the editors present at the meeting did not say anything about the tenure of the government. They urged for quick restoration of law and order, ensuring security of people and factories, and presenting the incumbent government's agenda or roadmap to the nation," said the statement.

Earlier today, the chief adviser's press wing issued a clarification stating, "During the meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, several editors on Tuesday suggested that the tenure of the interim government could be around two to three years. Most editors, however, said the tenure of the interim government should be determined by the time needed to carry out vital reforms."