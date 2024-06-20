Most of capital cleaned up promptly

The combined efforts of Dhaka residents and the two city corporations saw most part of the capital cleaned up within three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Residents were also encouraged to dispose of animal wastes properly and keep surroundings clean with bleaching powder, and they were seen following the instructions in many areas.

"After sacrificing our cattle, we cleaned up the slaughtering area and left the wastes bagged by the roadside, which was then collected by conservancy workers quickly," said Mujahidul Islam, a resident of Shyamoli area.

Mohammadpur. Photo: Prabir Das

Masum Ali of Narinda area echoed him.

Earlier, the two Dhaka mayors announced that they would ensure the city to be completely cleaned soon after the Eid.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh promised to clean DSCC areas within 24 hours and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam announced to do so within six hours.

According to the city corporations' public relations departments, DSCC completed cleaning up 23,958 tonnes of wastes within around 10 hours and DNCC cleaned up 20,105 tonnes of wastes in around six hours.

Visiting different areas in the capital on the second day of Eid, this correspondent found Agargaon, Farmgate, Kawran Bazar, Bangla Motor, Shahbagh, Sengun Bagicha, Paltan, Gulistan, Wari, Tikatuli, Doyagonj and Gandaria areas clean.

The residents of those areas said they heightened their sense of responsibility towards managing sacrificial wastes this year compared to previous occasions.

"The city corporation provided poly-bags to residents and sanitation workers for waste collection. Individuals who did not receive poly-bags from the city corporations later purchased bags themselves and collected the wastes," said Rezaul Hasan, a resident of Agargaon Taltola area.

Some residents even took it upon themselves to clean the bloodstains left from animal sacrifices.

"Through proper planning, we managed to complete the task successfully on the first day, and even after sacrifices continued on the second day of Eid," said DSCC Mayor Taposh.

DNCC mayor Atiqul expressed gratitude to the residents for their cooperation in cleaning up the wastes within the scheduled deadline.

However, animal wastes were still seen emanating bad odour in a few areas of the capital including Dinanath Sen Road in Gendaria, Dayanath intersection, Bangshal Road, and Sutrapur's Kagajitola area, where cattle markets were set up.

In this regard, Taposh said, "People sacrificed the animals at different times as per their conveniences. Therefore, after we cleaned up in different areas, many people disposed of wastes from animals slaughtered later. These are isolated incidents. The remaining wastes will be cleaned too."