Most of Bangladesh’s main rivers flowing below danger level

The country's main rivers, except the Meghna, were flowing below the danger level this morning, after days of flash floods that submerged vast tracts of the north- and south-eastern regions.

In the Brahmaputra basin, both the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers were flowing below the danger level at all 14 points monitored by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9:00am.

In the Ganges basin, the Ganges saw water level rise at two points but was flowing below danger level at all four points. Besides, the Padma at all four points was also flowing below danger level.

In the Meghna basin, there was a decrease in water levels at all four points over 24 hours and it was flowing below danger level at three points. The river was flowing 21 centimetres above the danger level at Meghna Bridge point.

The rivers in the Brahmaputra basin -- Dudhkumar, Dharla, Teesta and Karatoa -- saw water level rise at different points but were still flowing below danger level.

Meanwhile, the Kushiyara at Amalshid, Sherpur-Sylhet and Markuli, the Manu in Moulvibazar, and the Gumti in Cumilla were still flowing above danger level today.

Of 116 river points monitored by FFWC, water levels increased at 27 points, decreased at 84 points and remained unchanged at five points in the 24 hours till 9:00am.