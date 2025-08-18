Most Bagerhat roads in ruins

Bagerhat town residents are suffering severely as most of the municipality's roads have fallen into extreme disrepair, riddled with large potholes and submerged under rainwater.

The condition has rendered many streets unusable for easy-bikes, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles, raising fears of serious accidents at any moment.

A visit to the town revealed the same bleak picture across major areas, including Sadar Hospital Road, Munigonj–Harikhali Road, Rahater Mor, Dashani, Noor Mosjid Mor, Puraton Bazar, and Nagerbazar Road.

Due to the prolonged absence of repairs, commuting has become a daily ordeal for people of all ages, especially school and college students.

"Accidents occur almost every day," said Milon Khan, a resident of the Puraton Bazar area. "The situation has persisted for over 17 years."

Piles of garbage and stagnant water have turned parts of the streets into health hazards. "Vehicles overturn, people fall sick, and accidents happen regularly," added another resident, Abdur Jabbar.

When asked, Bagerhat Municipality Executive Engineer Md Waziur Rahman said, "We have called for tenders in two separate packages covering 22 damaged roads. Work will start very soon."

Echoing him, Abdullah Al Masud, the municipal executive officer, said, "Almost all the major dilapidated roads of the town have been included in the two packages. Tenders have already been invited, and the works will be implemented shortly."

Established in 1958, Bagerhat municipality has a total of 78.38 kilometres of roads under its jurisdiction.