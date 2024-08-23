Mosharraf acquitted, Falu secures bail

A Dhaka court yesterday acquitted former Health Minister and BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in a case related to laundering over Tk 9.53 crore to the United Kingdom.

Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Special Judge Court-1 of Dhaka delivered the verdict, stating that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Mosharraf.

Meanwhile, former BNP lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu secured bail yesterday in four separate cases, including a money laundering case, after surrendering before three different courts in Dhaka.

Falu had previously gone into hiding after being granted bail in these cases, leading the courts to issue arrest warrants against him and list him as a fugitive, said his lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder.

The cases against Falu include allegations of illegally amassing wealth worth Tk 14.95 crore, concealing property information worth Tk 4.57 crore, siphoning off Tk 183.92 crore to Dubai, and acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income. Additionally, one case relates to embezzling relief during the army-backed caretaker government regime in 2007.

The bail was granted by Judge Md Nazrul Islam of Special Judge Court-10, Judge SM Ziaur Rahman of Dhaka Divisional Special Judge's Court, and Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka.