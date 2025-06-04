Mosaddek president, Shamim GS

Dr Mohammad Mosaddek Hossain Biswas Dambel has been elected as the president and Dr AM Shamim as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association for the 2025-2027 term, said a press release.

Twenty-five valid nominations was declared as winners against 25 posts.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman Liton was elected as the senior vice president and Prof Salauddin Al Azad as the treasurer in the 25-member committee.

The election was held on June 1.

Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics from all over the country -- including LabAid Hospital, EverCare Hospital, United Hospital, Square Hospital, Ibn Sina, Medinova Center, Bangladesh Specialized Hospital, and Fazlul Haque Collaborative Hospital -- participated in the election.