No election hype in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

While electioneering is going on in full swing across the country, day labourers Abdur Rahim and Abdul Awal in Kurigram Sadar are yet to decide whether they will vote.

Both are in their early sixties, living in Sardob, a village located on the banks of the Dharla river at Holokhana union.

Unaware of the election date (January 7), they have no other plans for the day but to set off early in the morning to ensure they return home with Tk 400, their daily wage.

"I had visited the polling centre during the 10th and 11th polls but could not vote as it was already cast. I am no longer interested in visiting the centres," said Rahim.

Awal echoed him. "I am more worried about making ends meet," he said.

Most villagers in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat said the same, adding they are yet to witness the "election hype".

"None of the candidates visited our village yet. So, I am unsure if I want to vote this year," said Salim Uddin, a 67-year-old farmer.

However, things were not like this before, mentioned Salim. Political discussions used to be common at tea stalls, abuzz with locals from morning to night while candidates used to visit their villages regularly.

Lutfar Mia, a 55-year-old farmer from Kalmati village at the Teesta riverbank, said, "I might not vote this year... a third time in a row ," he said.

Naser Uddin, an NGO worker, said over half the voters of the shoals in the Brahmaputra basin in Kurigram are not interested to cast votes.

Mentionable, 45 candidates are contesting from three constituencies of Lalmonirhat and four of Kurigram. Lalmonirhat has 10,62,094 listed voters while the number is 17,82,032 in Kurigram.