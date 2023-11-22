More traffic than on previous blockade days; some buses leaving Dhaka

Bus operators are running several of their inter-district buses from Dhaka while the number of public transport on the city streets was high in some areas of the capital compared to previous days of countrywide blockades enforced by BNP and its allies.

The number of private cars, motorbikes and CNG-run auto-rickshaws was higher than the previous blockade days.

Today is the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and its allies.

There were also traffic jams seen in Banglamotor, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Shahbagh, Elephant Road, Science Lab, Jigatola, Dhanmondi, Mohakhali, Moghbazar, Satrasta, Banani, Uttara Jashimuddin, and Abdullahpur this morning.

"From Mohakhali to Shahbagh, it took me nearly 40 minutes, which is much longer than previous blockade days," said Kader Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver.

"At Bijoy Sarani signal, I had to wait in traffic for about 10 minutes. At Kawran Bazar signal, it was eight minutes," he added.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Compared to previous blockades, the presence of private vehicles on the roads is much higher today, our correspondents report after visiting the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 buses of Ena Paribahan left Mohakhali bus terminal for four districts of Sylhet division between 6:00am and 11:30am, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

While talking to The Daily Star, Zahangir Hossain, counter master of Ena Paribahan, said buses usually start for the northeastern districts at 10-minute intervals.

According to Sonar Bangla Paribahan, only four buses left Mohakhali terminal for Sherpur district in the morning. Normally 10 buses travel to Sherpur in the morning, he added.

Wishing anonymity, a staff of Ekata Paribahan of Mohakhali terminal said they could not run any bus on the Dhaka-Bogura-Naogaon route till this noon due to a shortage of passengers.

If a minimum of 25 tickets for a journey are sold, they would operate buses on the route, he also said.

Meanwhile, only one bus left Gabtoli bus terminal in the morning as the presence of passengers are thin in the terminal.

Swapan Chandra Das, a staffer at the counter of Shyamoli Paribahan, said only one bus left for Meherpur around 11:30am. He also expected that another bus of their service would start from the terminal around 2:00pm today.

Additionally, till this noon, no buses of Puirbasha Paribahan left the terminal for Chuadanga and Meherpur districts because there were no available passengers, our correspondent reports after visiting the bus stand.