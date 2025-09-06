‘More such attacks likely as polls near’

BNP leader Mirza Abbas says incidents aimed at foiling election, condemns attack on shrine

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas today alleged that the ongoing incidents, including the attack on a shrine, are being carried out to foil the election.

"These are not isolated incidents. As the election draws closer, you will see many more like this. A certain group of people does not want the election to take place," he said.

Mirza Abbas made the remarks while talking to journalists after visiting Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The BNP leader said, "Yesterday, I heard the speech of a powerful world leader on social media. It doesn't seem to me that our country is moving in a normal process. The country is being operated abnormally."

In response to a question, Mirza Abbas condemned the ongoing incidents, including the attack on the Rajbari shrine. He also warned that the government would be seen as "losing control" if it failed to identify the source of such attacks.

Mentioning the assault on Nur as "brutal," he said, "Only Allah knows his internal condition. From what I saw, blood is still coming from his nose at times, and his condition does not seem good."

Referring to reports that the government would send Nur abroad for better treatment, he said, "I don't like that he has not been sent yet."

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan said Nur's physical condition has not improved so far.

He added that although the government had assured to send Nur abroad for better treatment, there was still an undue delay in doing so.

Rashed also claimed that none of his party leaders or activists were involved in Friday's attack on the Jatiya Party office.