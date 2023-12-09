‘More like a settlement project in the hills’

Speakers tell seminar on CHT peace accord

Speakers at a seminar opined that the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord seems more like a project to establish settlements in the hills, intruding on ancestral lands of indigenous people.

They said this at a seminar titled "Full Implementation of CHT Peace Accord and Necessity to Establish Land Rights of Indigenous People of CHT" held at The Daily Star Centre yesterday, marking 26th anniversary of the treaty.

"The accord seems more like a project to allow settlers in the hills, intruding on indigenous people's ancestral land to turn them into a minority," said Prof Robaet Ferdous of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department.

He said the treaty's full implementation would happen only through unilateral pressure on the government.

Terming it a form of state-sponsored repression on the indigenous communities similar to the plight of the Palestinian people, he noted, "The number of indigenous people in the hills is decreasing, akin to the decline of the Palestinian population in their land."

Now indigenous people are only 55 percent of the hill population, while the percentage of settlers has increased to 45 percent. If this situation continues in CHT, the indigenous people will become a minority in their ancestral land 20 years later. — Robaet Ferdous, Professor at Dhaka University

Highlighting the alarming demographic shift, he said, "Now indigenous people are only 55 percent of the hill population, while the percentage of settlers has increased to 45 percent. If this situation continues in CHT, the indigenous people will become a minority in their ancestral land 20 years later."

Raja Devasish Roy, chief of Chakma Circle, questioned whether the government wants to implement what it had written in the CHT Peace Accord.

"They might have thought, 'Let them surrender their arms, and things will be seen later'," he said.

Sultana Kamal, rights activist and co-chair of the International Commission for the CHT, said, "The government seems to thinks that it can escape safely by fooling the people and breaking laws and agreements. But the countrymen cannot be fooled by dishonesty and hypocrisy."

She also said the former and present governments of the country should offer public apology for carrying out oppression against the indigenous people over the years.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, pointed out that the incumbent government had promised to implement the accord before the previous election, but they did not do so.

He demanded that the next government must provide a time-bound roadmap and engage in high-level talks with indigenous communities' leaders to properly implement the accord.

He also called for formulation of a national indigenous policy to safeguard the indigenous people's rights.

"The CHT Land Commission has been formed, but they can't sit and hold meetings? Why? Why are the laws of the CHT not implemented? We have to ask these questions," said Shamsul Huda, executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development.

The state is insulting the spirit and values of the Liberation War by deceiving the people of the hills, he added.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said, "Our political parties are busy with power-sharing, but they are not worried about the future of Bangladesh. The government made the CHT Accord and it is the government's responsibility to implement the agreement."

The seminar was jointly organised by ALRD and the International Commission for the CHT.