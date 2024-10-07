More rain forecast for Dhaka, other areas of country

Dhaka and other regions are expected to experience continued thundershowers for the next few days, said the Met office in a weather bulletin today.

Monsoon remains active over the Indian state of Assam, passing through Bihar, West Bengal, and the central parts of Bangladesh. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in several parts of the country, while the southwest monsoon is likely to retreat shortly, as per the bulletin.

Mymensingh, Sylhet, and several other locations are expected to witness light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds or thunder.

Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions are also likely to experience rain over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some areas might witness moderate to heavy rainfall, persisting up to 48 hours.

Daytime temperatures in Dhaka and other parts of the country have reached an average high of 32 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in Feni on Sunday, while the lowest temperature, 23.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Panchagarh's Tentulia on Monday morning.

The bulletin also noted a slight rise in daytime temperatures.

While the southwest monsoon is set to withdraw in the coming days, Dhaka is still grappling with heavy downpours, accumulating 328 milimetres (12.9 inches) of rain over 18 days this season.

The highest rainfall has been recorded in the coastal regions of Chittagong and parts of Sylhet district, whereas western and northern parts of the country have reported lower rainfall figures.

Thunderstorms are likely to persist throughout the week, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the Met Office's extended forecast. Cyclonic storms with wind speeds exceeding 120 km/h are also common during this period and could pose a threat to coastal areas.

Weather conditions in Dhaka are expected to stabilise following the monsoon's departure, transitioning to clearer skies and reduced rainfall.

The Met Office has urged residents to follow their updates as sudden storms are common during this season.