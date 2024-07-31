More than just numbers

A 28-year-old father shot and killed in Dhaka. A 35-year-old farmer died from bullet wounds in Mymensingh. A 25-year-old son fatally shot in Cox’s Bazar. At least 162 lives (the actual number could be much higher) were lost when law enforcers opened fire on protesters. But these victims are not just statistics; they were children, husbands, and friends. In this report, we try to know the stories of three such names among these tragic numbers.

Why isn't father calling me?

4-year-old daughter of Priyo, who was shot dead on July 19, keeps asking

Md Abbas

On July 19, journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo was fatally shot in the head as law enforcers opened fire to disperse quota reform protesters in the Science Lab area of the capital.

Priyo's friends, present at the protest, saw him fall as the shots rang out.

Despite trying to reach him several times, they were forced back by the police gunfire. Later, they watched as officers retrieved Priyo's body and took it away.

As the situation calmed, Priyo's friends searched from one police station to another for Priyo's body.

Their search met deadends as no station provided information about Priyo's whereabouts.

The next day, a lead took them to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College.

After obtaining the necessary police clearance, they entered the morgue, bracing for the worst. Their worst fears were realised as they saw their Priyo's body lying in the morgue among other victims.

THE CHILD WHO LOST HER FATHER

Priyo left behind his four-year-old daughter Sadira Zaman.

The bond between Sadira and Priyo was a cherished one, built through nightly video calls that kept them connected despite the physical distance.

"Why isn't my father calling me," she keeps asking her grandmother since July 19.

This question has left Priyo's mother, Shamsi Ara Zaman, grappling with an answer she could not bring herself to give.

"What should I tell this little child?" she asked.

Priyo and his wife got divorced early, and Sadira had lived with her father until he moved to Dhaka for work.

Since then, she has been staying with Priyo's mother in Rangpur.

When Priyo's body was brought home, Sadira asked visitors not to disturb him, saying, "Baba ghumacche, tomra disturb koro na" (My father is sleeping, do not disturb him).

The house was filled with mourners, a crowd that puzzled Sadira.

She asked her grandmother why so many people had gathered at their home.

UNFULFILLED DREAM

According to his mother, Priyo had a passion for cinematography and aspired to be a movie director. After passing the HSC examination, he moved to Dhaka to pursue his dream, enrolling at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute instead of university.

Priyo, 28, worked as a journalist for the online news portal thereport.live and was about to join another portal.

He actively participated in 2013 protests against war criminals, 2018 quota reform and road safety movements, said his mother.

During the recent clashes, Priyo's mother asked him not to participate due to the danger, but he insisted, saying, "This is a just movement, and I have the responsibility to join it."

Priyo's uncle, Alamgir Kabir, said Priyo had immense courage, reminiscent of his grandfather, a hero of the Language Movement.

One bullet claims two lives

Grandfather dies from stroke after Saiful was shot dead

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh

For the last couple of days, two year-old Sayma Akter holds a mango in her hand, hoping her father will return home so that they can share their favourite fruit together.

But her father, Md Saiful Islam, 35, will never return home. He was killed after a bullet pierced through him, when law enforcers opened fire at Amuakanda Bazar area in Phulpur municipality of Mymensingh on July 20.

However, this would not be the only death in their family that week.

"Hearing the news of Saiful's death, my grandfather Aftab Uddin, 80, cried out and suffered a stroke from the sorrow. He died on July 23, three days after Saiful," said Hafizul Islam, Saiful's younger brother.

Meanwhile, Sayma still firmly believes her father will return home with more mangoes.

"I cannot bear the pain when Sayma says, 'abba ashbe, aam niye' (father will return with mangoes)," said Rahima Akter, Saiful's widow.

A father of three children, Saiful worked as a sharecropper to support his five-member family.

Hailing from the remote Chak Dhakirkanda village in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila, he was unaware of the unrest gripping the country at the time.

On the day, Saiful along with his elder brother Shahidul Islam went to Amuakanda Bazar to sell their paddy.

After selling their crops, they sensed a commotion near the Amuakanda Bridge area. Before he could even figure out what was happening, Saiful was shot on the right side of his forehead.

Saiful was taken to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex, but doctors referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. On the way to the hospital, Saiful died, said Shahidul Islam.

Later, Saiful was buried at their family graveyard, Shahidul added.

"My children have lost their father. I demand proper investigation into the incident to bring the killers to book. Who will take the responsibility of my three children?" asked Rahima, weeping.

"My brother has no connection with politics or the protest. Yet, he died by the bullets of police," said Hafizul.

Saiful's father Tayob Ali said, "Please hold those responsible accountable."

I leave it up to the Almighty to deliver justice

Says mother of 25-year-old Ahsan who died from bullet wounds

Mokammel Shuvo, Cox's Bazar

Hasina Begum has become numb since her eldest son, Ahsan Habib, 25, died after being shot in the neck during a clash centring the quota reform protest on July 18.

"Who will I blame for the death of my child? I am leaving it up to the Almighty to deliver justice," she kept on saying.

Ahsan used to work as an office assistant at a cable service centre in Cox's Bazar town to support his family, besides studying in pass course at Chakaria Degree College.

His father, Helal Uddin, a vegetable seller and resident of Fasiakhali village under Chakaria upazila, hardly earns enough to sustain his family of six. As such, Ahsan's contribution to the family was significant, especially since he bore the cost of education for his two younger siblings as well as for himself.

All hopes of the family were dashed after a bullet took Ahsan's life early on July 19.

"On July 18, a clash ensued in the evening between police and ruling Awami League activists on one side and protesters demanding quota reform on the other, near Ahsan's office in Cox's Bazar town," said his uncle Masud Siddique.

"At around 7:00pm, after hearing gunshots, Ahsan came out of his room in the office to an open space on the second floor of the building, when a bullet hit him in the neck. He was taken to Cox's Bazar General Hospital from where someone informed me over the phone," he added.

"I immediately went to the hospital, where doctors advised us to take him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital since his condition was critical. We hired an ambulance and were on the way to the hospital when he passed away around 1:00am," Masud said.

"It was a terrible blow to the family. Ahsan was not involved in any political or criminal activity. He was working hard, alongside continuing his studies, to support his family. His parents have become shell-shocked since they came to know of Ahsan's untimely demise," he added.

Contacted, Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy manager of BRB Cables in Cox's Bazar where Ahsan worked, said Ahsan was an office assistant of their organisation.