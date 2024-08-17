More than 600 killed in Bangladesh unrest: UN

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report yesterday titled "Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh".

"According to available public reports by media and the protest movement itself, between July 16 and August 11, more than 600 people were killed. Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from July 16 to August 4, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between August 5 and 6," reads the report.

The reported death toll is likely an underestimate, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown, it says.

On the death toll, the report further says that the number of reported killings in revenge attacks since the fall of the regime still remains to be determined. Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security force, the OHCHR said.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients."

The majority of deaths and injuries have been attributed to the security forces and the student wing affiliated with the Awami League, it says.

"These casualties resulted from the use of live ammunition and other force against protesters who while acting violently reportedly were not armed, or only lightly armed, as well as from instances of security forces unlawfully using lethal force against protesters posing no apparent threat, unarmed protesters, and bystanders, including at least 4 journalists and at least 32 children, with many more injured and detained — a number of whom were seemingly deliberately targeted," it observes.

The report mentions that during the protests, some videos started to circulate on social media that appeared to show security forces deliberately using live ammunition against protestors.

"In one such video, apparently showing the killing of a student activist named Abu Sayed Sayed (mentioned above), the student can be seen standing still with his arms spread wide and holding a wooden stick in a gesture of defiance. The police can then be seen shooting directly at his chest. Upon impact, Abu Sayed clutched his chest as the officers fired at least twice more," the report reads, referring to the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University, on July 16.

The report also mentions another video, in which a young man is seen trying to pull an injured young man to safety in the Jatrabari area of Dhaka.

"Shortly after, a plain-clothes officer wearing a helmet appears to open fire towards them forcing the young man to flee, leaving the mortally wounded man behind," it reads.

According to the UN OHCHR, the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement agencies against protesters would constitute a violation of Bangladesh's obligations to uphold the rights to life and physical integrity and with relevant international human rights standards, as further specified by the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials. These Principles set out that law enforcement may only use firearms in self-defence or defence of others against individuals representing an imminent threat of death or serious injury, and only if no less extreme means are sufficient.

The OHCHR report stresses, "The authorities also have an obligation to urgently provide necessary medical care to anyone injured by the security forces. Furthermore, authorities have an obligation to promptly initiate independent, impartial and effective investigations into the alleged human rights violations, hold those responsible to account, and ensure effective remedies for the victims."

The report also includes a summary of the events leading up to and immediately following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, as well as sets of recommendations for political actors, the interim government, and the international community.