Mon Sep 9, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:18 PM

More than 600 dengue cases reported in a day; 1 more die

The number of dengue cases in the country has crossed 600 in a single day for the first time this year, as experts urge authorities to take urgent measures to control the spread of the disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 615 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, with one reported death during the same period.

This brings the death toll from dengue to 97, while the cumulative number of dengue cases has surged to 16,285. Of these, 9,198 cases are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,642 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

