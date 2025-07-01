Month of remembering, mourning begins today

Govt, parties take elaborate programmes

The success of the student-led mass uprising in July-August 2024 marks a decisive break from the trajectory of 'Hasinocratic' authoritarianism. FILE PHOTO: AFP

The interim government, as well as major political parties -- including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the newly formed National Citizen Party founded by the July protestors -- have announced separate month-long programmes to commemorate the first anniversary of the July uprising.

Students began their protest against the quota system in government jobs on July 1 of last year. The movement quickly gained momentum, fuelled by the government's harsh and brutal response.

What started as a demand for reform soon transformed into an all-out anti-government movement, calling for the resignation of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The mass uprising culminated in her ouster on August 5.

Around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, according to a report of a United Nations fact-finding mission.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate a "July Calendar", marking the month of the protest at his Tejgaon office this morning.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, during a briefing at the Chief Adviser's Office, said the government will construct monuments in all district headquarters to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives during the mass uprising, with their names inscribed on the monument of the respective district.

Later, the chief adviser's press wing also announced a 36-day commemorative programme titled "July Remembrance Celebration", which will begin today and continue till August 5.

As part of the programmes, prayers will be held for the martyrs at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches, and other places of worship today.

Also, a mass signature campaign will be launched on the same day, demanding justice for the martyrs and trials for those responsible for the killings.

A scholarship in memory of the July martyrs will also be introduced at the National University today.

Further events are scheduled for July 5, July 7, and July 14. A memorial programme will be held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, marking the death anniversary of Abu Sayed on July 16.

The final day of the programme, August 5 -- referred to as the "36th of July" in the official schedule -- will feature the launching of a video titled "36 July", floral tributes at July Martyrs' Memorials in 36 district centres, a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the families of the martyrs, a "Victory Procession" towards Manik Mia Avenue, an air show, a concert, a drone show, and screenings of "36 Days of July" and other documentaries related to the uprising.

BNP is set to observe a month-long programme featuring at least 22 different events from today till August 6.

The programmes include discussion meetings, blood donation drives, graffiti, street theatre, football tournaments, events on children's rights and public awareness campaigns on preventing dengue and Covid-19.

The party will hold a discussion meeting at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre. BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to give a message at the programme, and acting chairman Tarique Rahman will attend the programme virtually as the chief guest.

Representatives from all political parties, as well as families of those killed or injured during the July uprising, will be invited to take part in the event.

The party and its associate bodies will also hold programmes on July 16 in memory of Abu Sayed and Wasim Akram.

On August 6, the party will bring out victory rallies across the country, including the capital.

Jamaat announced a 39-day programme beginning today, holding prayers at all party branches for the martyred and injured today.

On July 16, Jamaat will hold a discussion and prayer session in Rangpur in memory of Abu Sayed. On July 19, the party ameer Shafiqur Rahman will attend a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. Countrywide processions will be arranged on August 5 and discussions from August 6 to 8.

NCP announced a 36-day nationwide party campaign titled "Desh Gortey July Padajatra (July March to Rebuild the Nation)", set to begin today.

The march will begin with a visit to the grave of Abu Sayed in Rangpur and continue through all 64 districts.

The programme will culminate in the reading of the July declaration and the party's manifesto at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3.

NCP will observe "Anti-Discrimination Martyrs' Day" on July 16 in memory of Abu Sayed and celebrate August 5 as "People's Liberation Day", marking the fall of the Awami League government.