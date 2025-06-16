A month of Nagar Bhaban blockade: DSCC shifts emergency operations to Wasa building

Ishraque firm on mayoral claim, vows to continue protest

More than a month has passed since Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), was locked down amid protests by supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, who is demanding to be sworn in as DSCC mayor following a court verdict.

Despite the end of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the building has remained shut since May 15, disrupting official operations.

With access to Nagar Bhaban restricted, emergency administrative functions have been shifted to the Wasa building in Karwan Bazar. The move followed DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia's appointment as managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

Several DSCC officials, speaking anonymously, expressed concern over the prolonged disruption, saying continued closure would only increase public suffering.

The administrator has been conducting urgent meetings at the Wasa building or the Secretariat, they also said.

Yesterday, Ishraque reaffirmed his stance at the protest site, saying DSCC civic services would now run under the protesters' oversight. He will elaborate on how that would be managed, at a press briefing today.

Since mid-May, protesters under the banner "Dhakabasi" -- mainly Ishraque's supporters -- have kept the main gate of Nagar Bhaban padlocked.

This has halted routine DSCC services like birth and death registration, holding tax collection, and trade license renewals.

Since I'm now the MD of Wasa, we are operating DSCC's emergency work from its headquarters. With Nagar Bhaban locked, continuing operations there is not feasible. We're continuing emergency tasks through alternative means. — Md Shahjahan Mia DSCC Administrator

The blockade was briefly relaxed during Eid to allow access to essential departments like waste management and mechanical services, but most services remain suspended.

On June 9, DSCC held its first public event at the Wasa premises regarding the disposal of Eid waste. An emergency meeting on June 11 focused on dengue prevention and COVID-19 control in DSCC areas.

In this regard, Shahjahan Mia told The Daily Star, "Since I'm now the MD of Wasa, we are operating DSCC's emergency work from its headquarters."

"With Nagar Bhaban locked, continuing operations there is not feasible. We're continuing emergency tasks through alternative means," he added.

Meanwhile, Ishraque yesterday told supporters, "The gate will remain locked -- it symbolises our movement. I did not seize this position by force. I was elected by the people, and the court has validated it. The government must resolve this without delay."

The gate will remain locked -- it symbolises our movement. I did not seize this position by force. I was elected by the people, and the court has validated it. The government must resolve this without delay. — Ishraque Hossain BNP leader

He also alleged that the 2020 DSCC election under the Sheikh Hasina administration was rigged, and said the court's verdict had proven that.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was elected DSCC mayor on February 1, 2020. Ishraque challenged the results, alleging widespread vote rigging.

Following the July uprising, the Dhaka Election Tribunal nullified the election on March 27, 2025, and declared Ishraque the validly elected mayor.

The Election Commission published a gazette on April 27 confirming Ishraque's mayorship. A writ petition by Supreme Court lawyer Md Mamunur Rashid seeking suspension of the verdict and gazette was dismissed by the High Court on May 22. An appeal is currently pending.

On May 26, Mamunur Rashid filed a petition with the Appellate Division to review the HC ruling. On May 29, the Appellate Division observed that questions regarding Ishraque's mayoral post fall under the Election Commission's jurisdiction.

In response, the EC said it had fulfilled its responsibilities by issuing the gazette, and no further action was needed.