The month of mourning begins today commemorating the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

To mark the month, Awami League will bring out a mourning procession in Dhaka at 3:00pm on Friday.

It will start from Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh adjacent to Suhrawardy Udyan and end on the Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi-32 after parading through Shahbagh, Elephant Road and Mirpur Road, said a press release.

Various political and socio-cultural organisations also chalked out month-long events.