Monsoon breathes new life into Rangamati’s Shuvolong waterfall

With the arrival of the monsoon, Rangamati's hills and forests have transformed into a lush green haven, and the region's once-dormant waterfalls have sprung back to life.

The soothing sounds of water now echo through the valleys, drawing nature lovers and tourists from across Bangladesh.

Among the popular destinations is the Shuvolong waterfall, located near Shilar Dak in Shuvolong union under Barkal upazila, about 20 kilometres from Rangamati Sadar.

Nestled on the banks of the scenic Kaptai Lake, the waterfall -- surrounded by several small waterbodies -- is currently attracting hundreds of visitors every day.

Photo: Rikors Chakma/Star

Arafat Noman, a visitor from Dhaka, said, "I heard about these waterfalls from my colleagues in Dhaka. So, we planned a trip. To be honest, it is hard to put into words how wonderful it feels to soak under the waterfalls. It's something you have to experience yourself."

Tourists typically arrive via launches, engine boats, or speedboats, cruising across the waters of Kaptai Lake before reaching the base of the falls.

The journey itself, marked by tranquil scenery and lake breezes, is part of the overall experience. But it's the encounter with the flowing streams gushing from the hills that offers the real thrill.

Photo: Rikors Chakma/Star

"I came here with my friends," said Israt Jahan, another tourist, "In this heat, bathing in the cold water is incredibly refreshing."

Tourist activity reaches its peak on weekends.

According to Sufol Chakma, the leaseholder of Shuvolong waterfall, the monsoon season brings more than just water.

"When the rain begins, it also invites a lot of visitors. From this week alone, we have observed the range of visitors going from 300 to even 1,000. In comparison with the previous years, the number of tourists is increasing and so is our business." he said.

Photo: Rikors Chakma/Star

Shuvolong, however, is just one of nearly 20 waterfalls spread across Rangamati's 10 upazilas.

Many of them are now overflowing with rainwater, and with tourists.

As the water flows rise and the landscapes come alive, these natural wonders are turning into seasonal gems for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.