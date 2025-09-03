Monkey attack leaves 10-12 injured near Comilla University hall

At least 10-12 people, including students, university staff members and security personnel, were injured during a monkey attack near Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Hall at Comilla University this morning.

Eyewitnesses said the monkey appeared in front of the hall around 9:00am and immediately approached students and duty-bound Ansar personnel aggressively. At one point, it entered a hall room.

Ripon Lal, a witness, said the monkey charged at several students before one student managed to lock the hall gate and attempted to drive it away with a bamboo stick.

"The monkey seemed frenzied, biting anyone in its path. At least 10-12 people were bitten," he said.

According to the hall's duty Ansar, the assistant registrar, and other students, those injured included security staff, hall employees, and students.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Mahmudul Hasan Khan confirmed that eight people with bite wounds visited the medical centre.

"We provided initial treatment and referred them to the main hospital for vaccination," he said.

Babul, one of the injured, described the incident, "The monkey entered our hall and became more agitated as more people gathered. It bit my hand, causing bleeding."

Assistant Registrar Kamrul Ahsan Rubel said he informed the provost, who contacted the security department.

"When we contacted the forest department, they advised us not to harm the monkey but to remove it carefully, citing lack of experienced staff," he said.

Provost Associate Professor Md Zia Uddin added, "We contacted the security office, which said they would coordinate with the Forest Department."

Head of Security Sadeq Hossain Majumdar said, "We sent two Ansar and a guard, but they were also bitten. They have now gone to the main hospital for vaccination."

Cumilla South Range Forest Officer Md Zahirul Islam said authorities were nearby and would arrive shortly to manage the situation safely.