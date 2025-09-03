Monitor political parties' remarks on persons with disabilities ahead of polls

Speakers urge media professionals

With the national election approaching, speakers at an event yesterday urged media professionals to closely monitor political parties' commitments and plans concerning persons with disabilities.

They said the media needs to be more sensitive and proactive while reporting on disability issues.

A broader socio-cultural awakening, they added, is also needed to establish the rights of persons with disabilities and dismantle long-held negative attitudes.

The call came at a dialogue titled "Towards Disability-Inclusive Media: Dialogue on Policy and Editorial Practices", organised by Somosti, a media and communication-focused organisation, with support from UNESCO Dhaka, at The Daily Star Centre in the capital.

The event highlighted the need to advance inclusive media practices based on UNESCO's practical guidelines on disability equality.

Vaskar Bhattacharjee, national consultant of the a2i project, emphasised the need to assess the current state of accessibility within media organisations and to initiate capacity development programmes to address existing gaps.

Chief guest Dr Susan Vize, UNESCO representative to Bangladesh, said, "Historically, disability has been seen as a curse in society. The media can play a powerful role in changing this perception. As long as such attitudes exist, there will be discrimination and barriers, whether at the individual level or in policymaking."

She added that raising awareness is not enough, stressing that it is time for concrete action, with the media leading the way.

Muhammad Hiruzzaman, director general of the National Institute of Mass Communication, said special sessions on disability will be included in training programmes for journalists and media professionals so they can report with greater sensitivity and inclusivity.

Reaz Ahmad, editor of Dhaka Tribune, noted that changing editorial policies and newsroom practices requires investment not only in journalists but also in other staff and management officials.

"Sustainable cultural change in media will come only when everyone in the institution shares the knowledge, skills, and commitment to inclusive reporting," he said.

Mir Masruruzzaman, executive director of Somosti, presented a summary of the Bangla adaptation of UNESCO's manual on disability-inclusive media.

At the event, a panel discussion featured media leaders and journalists, including veteran journalist Sohrab Hasan, M Zahid Newaz Khan of Channel I, journalist Shahnaz Munni, Nilima Jahan of The Daily Star, Shuchi Syed of Jugantor, Kajol Ghosh of Manabzamin, and Rita Bhowmik of Women Eye, among others.

Following the dialogue, participating journalists signed a pledge to follow UNESCO's practical guidelines in their work, marking a step forward in promoting disability-inclusive media in Bangladesh.