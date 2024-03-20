Monitor NGO-run projects in CHT

JS body asks govt

The parliamentary standing committee on CHT Affairs Ministry yesterday recommended bringing development projects in Chittagong Hill Tracts, run by different NGOs, under monitoring and accountability.

The recommendation was made at the committee's meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Awami League MP and chief of the parliamentary watchdog, Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing, presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, reports of all development projects running in the three hill districts by various NGOs, including UNDP, UNICEF, and Helen Keller, were discussed.

The Committee emphasised the release of funds from finance ministry to quickly implement project activities in 122 unions of 26 upazilas in the three districts.

The JS body also recommended implementing the projects using officials working on them instead of recruiting manpower through outsourcing.

The lease renewal fee and auto renewal of expired rubber plots were also discussed in the meeting. The JS body asked Rubber Board, Ministry of Environment, and other authorities concerned to present their recommendations in this regard in the next meeting.

State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura participated in the meeting, alongside other committee members.