Monitor markets to keep prices under control

Instructs PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday gave instructions to monitor the market to control the prices of essential goods, said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain after a meeting held at the PMO.

Mahbub said, "Although the supply of some goods is adequate, there is an artificial price hike in the market," he added.

The cabinet meeting also approved the proposal for Bangladesh to adopt the Apostille Convention, 1961 which facilitates the use of public documents abroad.

Regarding this, the cabinet secretary said, "When going abroad, students or individuals need to verify their documents. In cases where the respective country's embassy is not present in Bangladesh, documents are usually submitted to the embassy in Delhi for authentication. This causes a number of complications. Adopting the convention will relieve Bangladeshi students and others from this complexity."

NEW LAW FOR CEC, EC SALARIES

The government is also set to create a new law determining the salaries of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

The cabinet has given the final approval of the draft -- "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges), Act, 2024".

This law is being made by amending the existing ordinance.

The cabinet secretary said the CEC will receive a salary of Tk 105,000, and other ECs will receive Tk 95,000 each.

According to the existing ordinance, the CEC receives the same salary and benefits as a judge of the Appellate Division, and the ECs receive the same salary and benefits as judges of the HC Division.

Mahbub Hossain said in the proposed law, instead of such provisions, specific salaries have been set. They will also receive other related allowances and benefits along with this salary.