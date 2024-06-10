Monitor gender budget: speakers

A strong monitoring system is needed to evaluate the effectiveness of the gender budget across 44 ministries of the government, in order to eradicate gender inequality, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

They also stressed that child marriage prevention and female student dropout rate received attention in this year's budget, but needs more investments moving forward.

The remarks were made at an event titled "Investing in Gender Equality: Proposed Budget 2024-25", organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Sharmind Neelormi, professor of Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, said the gender budget has acknowledged that girls are falling behind in secondary and higher education. It has identified child marriage, displacement, and poor school sanitation as key reasons. While some ministries have taken steps to address these issues, many challenges still exist.

Dr Maleka Banu, general secretary of Mahila Parishad, said the gender budget is not a separate budget, but part of the overall budget. This year's budget has promised to form a monitoring committee involving civil society to assess the impact of the gender budget in eliminating inequality.

Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem said since 2009, the position of the government and the women's movement has been clarified. Emphasis has been placed on working together in the proposed gender budget. However, if the goals of the women's movement are not consistent with the goals of the gender budget, there will be no expected progress.