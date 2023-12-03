Speakers urge schools, parents

Educational institutions and parents need to constantly monitor children's internet usage, said speakers yesterday.

Citing a study, they said most cybercrime victims are aged between 18 and 20. The event, titled "Cyber Violence Against Girls: Reality and Way Forward", was organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at Cirdap auditorium.

Prof Kaberi Gain of DU's Mass Communication and Journalism department said accessibility and misuse of victim's personal information, user's ignorance, and legal gaps are key factors contributing to cybercrimes.

Shyam Sundar Shikder, chairman of BTRC, emphasised the importance of parental control in monitoring children's internet usage and encouraging positive internet use.

AM Zulfikar Hayat, judge of Cyber Tribunal Dhaka, stressed that lack of awareness in technology use contributes to women being victimised in cyberspace, and insufficient evidence allows criminals to evade justice.

He called for banning multiple SIM cards, and establishing legal policies to regulate and control social media.

Girls in remote areas are at higher risk of cyber violence, with under-reporting contributing to exploitation, said Amena Begum, deputy inspector general of police (Special Branch). She stressed increasing manpower of the police's cybercrime unit to prevent cyber violence.

Dr Fawzia Moslem, president of Mahila Parishad, called for transparency and accountability to safeguard Bangladesh in cyberspace.