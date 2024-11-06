Mongla port to be upgraded to international standards: adviser

Shipping, Textiles, and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hossain today said that the Mongla port will be upgraded to meet international standards as part of a government-backed modernisation effort.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA), the adviser emphasised that several development projects are underway to transform the port into a major connectivity hub for South Asia.

"The government has initiated multiple projects for the port's development," he said at the MPA conference room, where the meeting was chaired by MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Shaheen Rahman.

The adviser further disclosed that a formal agreement will soon be signed with China to fund essential infrastructure upgrades for the port.

Once the project is complete, Mongla port is expected to serve as a regional hub, potentially benefiting neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, he said.

Highlighting the port's strategic geographic position, he stated that its role in the national economy will grow significantly.

During the meeting, a presentation on the port's activities was shared with attendees, including MPA members and department heads.

Later, the adviser visited different places of Pashur Chanel, the Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System (VTMIS), waste management and the permanent jetty area of the port.

In response to a question, the adviser said that the government is working to reopen closed jute mills through private leasing, which will provide job opportunities to former employees when the mills resume operations.