Mongla-Khulna highway falls into disrepair again

The Mongla-Khulna highway, a vital route running through Mongla Port and its industrial zone, has turned into a nightmare for drivers and pedestrians.

Only months after partial repair works, about 8 kilometres of the 45-kilometre stretch have again fallen into serious disrepair.

In the dry season, thick dust clouds suffocate the road, while during the monsoon, knee-deep mud and gaping potholes render it nearly impassable. Commuters and transport operators suffer daily, with many now calling the highway a "death trap".

A recent visit to the road showed the stretch from Mongla Port to Digraj riddled with broken surfaces and deep craters. The highway connects Mongla Port to Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and other major divisions, serving both long-distance passenger buses and commercial freight transport.

Hundreds of cargo-laden vehicles use the road daily, often navigating dangerously broken sections. The problem is worse in Mongla's industrial belt, home to over a hundred factories. Long rows of parked lorries and trucks on either side of the road narrow the passage, disrupting the movement of pedestrians and small vehicles.

"Going from Mongla to Khulna now takes hours," said Hemayet Sheikh. "It's not just discomfort -- it's the fear of an accident. No one seems to care about what we're enduring."

Truck driver Shushanta Das said, "When I drive from the port to Khulna, it feels like the wheels might come off. Every day, vehicles get stuck in potholes. This is destroying our businesses."

Despite the economic importance of the road, repeated temporary repairs have failed to provide a lasting solution. Experts blame constant heavy use and poor drainage. During rainfall, the craters fill up, turning into traps of mud and water.

Commodore Md Shafiqul Islam of Mongla Port's Harbour and Marine Department said, "The stretch from Mongla to Digraj falls under our jurisdiction. Excessive rainfall has worsened the condition. The contractor is repairing the road, but due to torrential rain, he is not able to carry out the work in full phase."