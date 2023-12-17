Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 04:37 AM

Bangladesh

Momotaz served show cause notice

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 04:37 AM

The electoral enquiry committee yesterday served a show-cause notice against folk singer Momotaz Begom, an Awami League candidate of Manikganj-2, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding public meetings.

Momotaz is a parliamentarian in this constituency.

Rejmin Sultana, chairman of the committee and joint district and sessions judge's court-2 of Manikganj, served the notice.

Momotaz broke the pre-election code of conduct by holding public meetings with locals at different places and asked them to vote for the AL.

The notice called her or a representative to be present before the committee on December 18.

