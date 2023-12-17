Momotaz served show cause notice

The electoral enquiry committee yesterday served a show-cause notice against folk singer Momotaz Begom, an Awami League candidate of Manikganj-2, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding public meetings.

Momotaz is a parliamentarian in this constituency.

Rejmin Sultana, chairman of the committee and joint district and sessions judge's court-2 of Manikganj, served the notice.

Momotaz broke the pre-election code of conduct by holding public meetings with locals at different places and asked them to vote for the AL.

The notice called her or a representative to be present before the committee on December 18.