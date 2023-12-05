Momen’s income drops, wealth increases

In the last five years, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's income declined, while his property increased. The value of his movable and immovable properties is over Tk 9.40 crore from around Tk 7.15 crore in 2018, as per his affidavit.

Former UN Permanent Resident of Bangladesh Momen, who entered national politics in 2018 as an Awami League candidate, showed Tk 35.89 lakh as his annual income in 2018, with teaching as a main source of income (contributing Tk 27.41 lakh).

In the latest affidavit for the upcoming elections, his profession is listed as a politician, and his income decreased to Tk 26.18 lakh, derived mainly from house rent, professional fees, and bank interest.

In both affidavits, he did not mention his wife or dependents' income.

In 2018, Momen's movable property was valued at Tk 2.85 crore, including cash, US dollars, bank holdings, and other assets. In the latest affidavit, his movable property increased to Tk 4.79 crore.

In 2018, he owned non-farm land valued at Tk 22.50 lakh, a building worth Tk 19.75 lakh, and a house worth Tk 3.82 crore while his wife had no immovable property.

Meanwhile in 2023, the value of his house or apartment increased to Tk 4.19 crore while the others remained the same.