Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Momen set to leave for Kuwait tomorrow

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:52 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:56 PM
Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen. File photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is set to leave Dhaka for Kuwait tomorrow to represent Bangladesh in conveying its message of condolences over the death of Kuwait's Emir and to attend relevant events there.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return home on Tuesday, a senior official of the foreign ministry told UNB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died yesterday at the age of 86.

The Kuwaiti cabinet yesterday named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Amir, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশে আরব বসন্ত ঘটার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘আমরা ৭ জানুয়ারি নির্বাচন করব। আমরা গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়া অনুসরণ করব।’

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকা-১৭ আসনে মনোনয়নপত্র প্রত্যাহার করলেন জি এম কাদের

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification