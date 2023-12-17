Momen set to leave for Kuwait tomorrow

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is set to leave Dhaka for Kuwait tomorrow to represent Bangladesh in conveying its message of condolences over the death of Kuwait's Emir and to attend relevant events there.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return home on Tuesday, a senior official of the foreign ministry told UNB.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died yesterday at the age of 86.

The Kuwaiti cabinet yesterday named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Amir, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution.