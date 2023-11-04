Momen seeks media support to speed up projects

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought the cooperation of the media to implement projects efficiently and on time.

He said if there is a delay in the implementation of a project, the cost also increases. If the media and local leadership are active, it will be possible to implement projects within the stipulated time.

The foreign minister made the call while inaugurating the work of the second package of Sylhet-Tamabil highway upgrade to four lanes, including separate Slow Moving Vehicular Traffic (SMVT) lane at Surma Gate in Khadimpur of Sylhet today.

The under-construction highway will extend road connectivity between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

Momen hoped that this would bring new domestic and foreign investment along with commercial expansion in the country.

The 56.16-km-long Sylhet-Tamabil highway is being constructed at a cost of Tk 4,000 crore. This will create a safe and sustainable communication system in the Sylhet-Tamabil region.

Under the project, five bridges, 22 culverts, 11 footbridges, seven bus stands, six U-loops and a toll plaza will also be constructed.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2025.