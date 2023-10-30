Momen to brief diplomats on current political situation this afternoon

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will brief the foreign diplomats and heads of the UN and other international agencies on the current political situation this afternoon.

The briefing will be held at the state guest house Jamuna where some cabinet members will be present.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent invitations to the foreign missions in this regard yesterday.

The briefing is being organised at a time when the opposition BNP has called a three-day blockade from tomorrow following a hartal and a rally amid violence and arson attacks.

The party is demanding resignation of the prime minister and formation of a caretaker government for holding the national polls due in January.