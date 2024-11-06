Molla Jalal arrested in Dhaka

Police have arrested Molla Jalal, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), in connection with a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-charge Khaled Mansur told The Daily Star yesterday that Jalal was arrested in the capital's Segunbagicha on Monday. A Dhaka court later sent him to jail.

He further said that a victim had filed a case against Molla Jalal under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Shahbagh Police Station four days ago.

tHowever, the officer-in-charge did not disclose details about the case.